Investors Keep Swinging In Failed Caribbean Resort Fight

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 6:54 PM BST) -- Investors suing Estera Corporate Trustees (Guernsey) Ltd. over the alleged mishandling of their investments in a Caribbean resort scoffed at the trust manager's arguments that five of the villas were practically done, saying the deal required the property to be "fully constructed and equipped." According to their suit, the investors' money earmarked for the timeshare type hotel development on the island of St. Lucia was to be held in escrow until their villas were finished or title to the property or other suitable security was under the control of the trustee. In a new filing, they rejected the trustee's claim that...

