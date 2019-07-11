Casino To Pay Out £300K For Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 3:59 PM BST) -- Britain's gambling watchdog said Thursday that a casino operator has agreed to pay £300,000 ($376,000) for breaching anti-money laundering rules after it allowed gamblers to bet without running background checks into how they got their money. The Gambling Commission said that Casino 36 in Wolverhampton, in the West Midlands, failed to carry out routine checks on nearly three dozen customers between November 2017 and October 2018. The settlement ends the regulator's probe and calls for the casino to give up £147,741 it earned from the gamblers. The casino will also make a £152,259 payment in lieu of a fine. Both amounts...

