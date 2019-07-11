Twin River Inks $230M Deal To Buy 2 Casinos From Eldorado

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Casino and racetrack operator Twin River Worldwide Holdings on Thursday said it inked a $230 million cash deal to buy a pair of casinos from Eldorado Resorts, weeks after the Reno, Nevada-based casino giant inked an $8.58 billion deal to take over Caesars Entertainment. Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Twin River said in its Thursday statement that the deal includes the operations and real estate of the Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The deal is expected to be funded through existing cash, Twin River said. Twin River President and...

