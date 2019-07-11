Japanese Fishing Co. Pleads Guilty To Pollution, Cover-Up

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Japanese fishing company has been hit with a $1.5 million fine after pleading guilty to criminal pollution charges for dumping bilge waste into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The company, Fukuichi Gyogyo Kabushiki Kaisha, pled guilty in the District of Guam to two counts of violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships and one count of obstructing a U.S. Coast Guard inspection of a Fukuichi vessel in Guam's Apra Harbor, the agency said. In addition to the fine, the DOJ has prohibited the company from operating its vessels near a port or terminal belonging to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS