Shipper Must Pay For Damaged Mangoes, Insurer's Suit Says

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 4:25 PM BST) -- German insurer Mund & Fester and produce companies from around the world have hit a Swiss-based shipping giant with a lawsuit in London accusing it of damaging a consignment of fresh mangoes from Peru. The cargo claim seeks damages for an alleged breach of contract by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. as well as negligence over the handling of the tropical fruit. The shipment left the seaport of Paita in Peru aboard the container ship MSC ARUSHI R, according to the bills of lading and seaway bills. The mangoes were intended for unloading at the Dutch port of Rotterdam or London Gateway,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS