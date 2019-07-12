Kentucky Legislative Tax Updates To Know

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Kentucky’s 2018 regular session of the General Assembly brought sweeping changes to the state’s overall tax structure, but the 2019 changes were not nearly so dramatic. Instead, the Kentucky General Assembly directed its efforts to tidying up several issues from the changes it made last year. Sales and Use Taxes Several sales and use tax changes were implemented by the General Assembly. In general, these changes went into effect on July 1, 2019.[1] One important change involves the resale of services. After 2018, it was unclear whether resale certificates, or the exemption in general, applied to newly taxable services. In 2019,...

