Court Tosses £1.5B Claim Over Lavish London Apartment

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 3:27 PM BST) -- A judge has dismissed a £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) suit over an allegedly thwarted penthouse sale brought against two property developers, a Qatari sheikh and the company behind a luxurious London residential building. Michael Jefferis, sitting as a deputy master at the High Court, granted summary judgment to Nicholas Candy and seven other defendants and ordered the claimant, Michael Brown, to pay their legal costs of more than £130,000. Master Jefferis also noted in his Thursday ruling that he had received an email from Brown, as well as a letter delivered just before the hearing, indicating that he would not attend the...

