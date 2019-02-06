$64M Truck Excise Tax Suit Against IRS Can Proceed

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A seller of refurbished semitrucks can proceed with claims that the IRS abruptly changed course on the treatment of the glider truck industry in a suit to recover $64 million in tractor-trailer excise taxes, a Tennessee federal court has ruled. Fitzgerald Truck Parts and Sales has sufficiently alleged that the Internal Revenue Service suddenly reversed its previous stance in 2015 when it said a 12% excise tax on tractor-trailers applied to the sale of gliders, or refurbished highway trucks, the court said Monday, rejecting the government's bid to partially dismiss the case. The IRS hit Fitzgerald with the $64 million tax bill after...

