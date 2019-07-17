Dutch PE Fund's €5.3M Cancer Center Repayment Suit Paused

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 8:21 PM BST) -- A judge has stayed a Dutch equity firm’s lawsuit against a cancer treatment center that allegedly failed to repay €5.3 million ($5.97 million) in loans and interest, a month after it won summary judgment over parts of the claim. High Court Judge Andrew Baker signed off on a consent order Monday giving AMC Purple III BV, a €200 million fund operated by Mezzanine Management, and Cyprus-based Amethyst Radiotherapy Ltd. three months to pursue out-of-court talks. “By consent it is ordered that these proceedings be stayed for three months from the date of this order,” Judge Baker said. “There shall be no...

