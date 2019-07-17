Senate OKs Tax Treaties With Japan, Switzerland, Luxembourg

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved three bilateral tax treaties with Switzerland, Luxembourg and Japan, one day after approving a treaty with Spain. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted against all three bilateral tax treaties the Senate approved Wednesday. (AP) The Senate overwhelmingly approved the treaty protocols, which are, in part, designed to help prevent companies from being subject to double taxation. The Swiss treaty passed by a 95-2 vote, the Japanese treaty by a 95-2 vote, and Luxembourg was approved by a 93-3 vote. The treaties were approved after years of inaction on the agreements, a development welcomed by a trade group...

