Investors Hit Barnes & Noble With Suit Over $683M Buyout

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A $683 million Barnes & Noble buyout by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd. should be blocked because the bookseller left out crucial details in financial filings related to the merger, according to a proposed class action filed in Delaware federal court Tuesday. Barnes & Noble announced its planned acquisition by Elliott in June, but a corresponding statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission omitted information that shareholders need, according to investor Richard Scarantino. Scarantino alleged that the company's statement failed to disclose information about the company's financial projections, the analyses performed by its financial advisers for the merger and the underlying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS