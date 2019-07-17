NY Atty Sued For $200M Over Deceitful Bronze Sculpture Sale

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New York- and Pennsylvania-based attorney conned the owner of a bronze sculpture into selling him the piece for only $100,000 by pretending to be associated with the Philadelphia Museum of Art and by claiming the final price would be larger, a $200 million suit in New York state court alleges. John McFadden bought the modernist sculpture designed by Constantin Brancusi from Stuart Pivar after pretending to be a trustee with the museum and by claiming the owner would ultimately receive a larger price if the attorney personally sold it to the Philadelphia institution, according to the complaint filed on Tuesday...

