Ex-Worker Says EY Sex Bias Arbitration Costing Her $185K

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A former Ernst & Young worker arbitrating sex bias claims against the accounting firm asked a New York federal judge Wednesday to let her pursue the dispute in court instead, saying it’s “despicable” that she’s racked up six-figure arbitration fees when she would have paid the judiciary a few hundred dollars. Karen Ward, whose U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge painted EY as a boys’ club that demeans women and denies them fair pay, filed a declaratory judgment suit in Manhattan federal court seeking to nullify the agreement that directed the dispute to arbitration. Had she been allowed to pursue her...

