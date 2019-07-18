5 Fascinating Opinions By Justice Stevens

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died Tuesday at age 99 due to complications from a stroke, left behind a legacy of consequential opinions on topics from nexus for state taxation to agency deference. Here, Law360 examines five significant majority opinions or dissents affecting tax that were authored by Justice Stevens. Quill Corp. v. North Dakota Justice Stevens authored the high court's 1992 opinion in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, in which the court established that a “substantial nexus” test required retailers to have a physical presence in a state in order for the state to impose sales and use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS