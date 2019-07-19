Insurers Denied Extra Disclosure In Bank's Cargo Cover Suit

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 7:20 PM BST) -- A group of 14 insurers lost a bid Friday to force ABN Amro Bank to hand over internal communications over its negotiation of a marine cargo policy at the heart of a High Court lawsuit, after a judge said the request amounted to a "fishing expedition." Judge Nigel Teare said at the High Court that he was not persuaded the documents sought by Royal & Sun Alliance PLC and 13 other insurers are relevant to ABN Amro's underlying suit, which claims the insurers wrongfully refused to cover losses suffered by Icestar BV, a commodity finance provider acquired by the Dutch lender...

