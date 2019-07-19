4 Arrested Over $10M Medicaid Fraud Via NYC Pharmacy

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A New York City pharmacy owner and three of her managers were arrested over a multifaceted scheme that included bribing customers to have their HIV drug prescriptions filled there and over $10 million in Medicaid fraud, the New York attorney general announced Friday. Owner Irina Pichkhadze and managers Raymond Dieffenbacher, Yana Dubrinskaya and Tarlan Pinkhasov faced criminal charges in New York Supreme Court Friday over allegedly running a kickback, Medicaid fraud and drug diversion operation through the First Choice Pharmacy in Harlem, according to the AG’s office. All four were charged with two counts of grand larceny in the first degree,...

