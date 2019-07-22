UK Reveals Plans To Crack Down On Workplace NDA Abuse

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 3:39 PM BST) -- The government has said it plans to introduce new laws to clamp down on companies in Britain that use gagging orders to prevent staff from reporting wrongdoing to the police, lawyers or doctors. Lawmakers have come under pressure in recent months to tackle the misuse of non-disclosure agreements, known as NDAs, in the workplace. A parliamentary committee has said that bosses are preventing employees from making allegations of unlawful discrimination and harassment. The government unveiled new legislation at the weekend intended to stop employers using NDAs to prevent staff from disclosing information to the police, regulated health and care professionals, doctors and...

