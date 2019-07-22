Lockheed Adds $1.5B To Saudi Deal Amid Arms Sale Debate

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Missile Defense Agency on Friday handed Lockheed Martin a nearly $1.5 billion modification to a contract to provide Saudi Arabia with missile defense system support, after the U.S House of Representatives voted to block "emergency" arms sales to the country. The contract modification sees Lockheed's Texas-based Missiles and Fire Control awarded an additional $1.47 billion to supply terminal high altitude area defense, or THAAD, interceptor support items to Saudi Arabia. This brings the amount spent on THAAD from $3.8 billion to $5.3 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The announcement of the contract modification came after a majority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS