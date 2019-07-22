Mount Sinai Begins $1B Downtown Health Care Revamp

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Mount Sinai Health System on Monday said it has applied to begin construction of a new Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital and two additional facilities as part of a $1 billion plan to rejuvenate health care facilities in Downtown New York. Mount Sinai said it filed certificate of need applications with the New York State Department of Health for the new Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital as well as an enhanced and fully integrated New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The hospital said the plans also include an outline for a new Mount Sinai Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center,...

