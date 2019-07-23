Standard Life Fined £30M Over Pension Sales

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 10:51 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority fined pensions manager Standard Life Assurance Ltd. £30.7 million ($38.2 million) on Tuesday for encouraging its sales staff to push customers into buying complicated retirement investments without checking whether they suited their plans. Edinburgh-based Standard Life rewarded its call handlers with a major salary bonus for exceeding sales targets from July 2008 to May 2016, the City watchdog said. But it did not have systems in place to monitor whether it was treating its customers fairly, the FCA continued. Pensions managers are meant to let customers know they might find a better rate if they shop around...

