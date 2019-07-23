PE-Backed Insurance Group Buys Broker In Latest Acquisition

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 8:26 PM BST) -- Private equity-backed Global Risk Partners Ltd. has announced that it has acquired 3XD, an insurance intermediary based in Lancashire. Global Risk Partners, which is backed by private equity firm Penta Capital LLP, said its acquisition of 3XD Ltd. — which specializes in household, landlord and learner driver insurance — is now complete and has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. GRP, a U.K. independent insurance intermediary that launched in 2013 and now controls over £700 million ($871.36 million) in premiums, said it was drawn to 3XD because of its range of customer-centric products and its “state-of-the-art trading system.” It did...

