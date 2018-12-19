$2B Mozambique Fraud Hurt US Investors, Feds Tell Court

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a New York federal judge on Monday that a Lebanese salesman can't ditch charges that he helped siphon money from $2 billion in loans backed by Mozambique's government, especially since the scheme hurt U.S. investors. Jean Boustani claimed last month that the government hadn't shown how it has jurisdiction over him as one of eight foreign nationals accused of engaging in a bribery and investor fraud scheme connected with $2 billion in African government-backed loans that were repackaged and sold in foreign transactions by foreign banks. The dismissal bid itself was nothing more than a premature motion to...

