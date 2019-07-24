Deals Rumor Mill: Charter Communications, WeWork, SDIC

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications has offered to buy telecom assets from T-Mobile and Sprint, Reuters reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the Connecticut-based company submitted its proposal to buy the assets to the U.S. Department of Justice. Reuters’ report comes the day after Bloomberg reported that Dish Network Corp. agreed to buy wireless assets from the companies for $5 billion. T-Mobile and Sprint are currently vying for approval of their planned $26 billion merger. Workspace-sharing company WeWork could hit the public market sooner than expected, the Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday. According to the report, the company is looking to go...

