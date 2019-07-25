EU Takes Greece, Spain To Court Over Data Protection Law

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Greece and Spain came under fire Thursday for failing to implement European Union data protection rules, with the European Commission announcing that it's taking both countries to court and seeking millions of euros in sanctions. The European Commission is referring the countries to the Court of Justice of the European Union for missing the May 2018 deadline to pass measures implementing a directive that protects individuals whose personal data is being used for law enforcement. Spain could face sanctions of nearly €5.3 million ($5.9 million), plus daily penalties for as long as it continues to fail to comply, while Greece could...

