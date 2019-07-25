Deals Rumor Mill: Nike, Altice, ABB

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Sportswear giant Nike is looking at options for its Hurley International surfwear brand, Reuters reported on Thursday. According to the report, the options Nike is exploring for the brand include a potential sale. The report, however, did not detail how much the brand could be worth in a sale. The report stated that Nike bought the brand for an undisclosed amount in 2002. Private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners is close to snapping up a minority stake in Lightpath from Altice USA Inc., Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the pair are nearing a deal that could value the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS