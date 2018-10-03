NY Pharmacist Cops To Role In 'Brazen' $5M Opioid Ring

Law360, New York (July 29, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A 47-year-old New York pharmacist told a federal judge Monday that he illegally distributed oxycodone for six years, a guilty plea that gives prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office a cooperating witness in what they call a "brazen," $5 million illegal opioid-pushing ring. Marc K. Klein of White Plains copped to a 16-count criminal information before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang, admitting to 14 oxycodone-related charges, a health care fraud count and a charge of conspiring to distribute oxy along with an anti-anxiety drug called alprazolam, also known as Xanax. "I knew that my conduct, and my participation in...

