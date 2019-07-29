3 Firms Steer $2.8B Merger Of Cancer Treatment Developers

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Exact Sciences Corp. has agreed to a roughly $2.8 billion merger with fellow cancer treatment developer Genomic Health Inc., the companies said Monday, in a deal stitched together by Skadden, Sullivan & Cromwell and Pillsbury. Under the terms of the cash and stock deal, Genomic Health stockholders will receive a total consideration of $72 per share in the form of $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock, according to a statement. Once the deal is completed, Exact Sciences shareholders will own about 91% of the merged entity, with Genomic Health stockholders owning the remaining 9%. Together, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS