Premera Blue Cross's $32M Data Breach Deal Gets Greenlight

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Monday preliminarily approved a $32 million settlement that would resolve multidistrict litigation against Premera Blue Cross over the health insurer's 2015 data breach that affected an estimated 11 million customers and employees. In a 58-page order, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon said the proposed settlement is fair, considering that the proposed class members have "several strong arguments" regarding Premera's allegedly inadequate data security measures. The judge also noted there were multiple internal and external audits conducted that identified vulnerabilities in its system before the hack, but the company failed to address them and the breach...

