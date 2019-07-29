Cancer Biotech Oasmia Hid Deals From Investors, Suit Says

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Investors for Swedish cancer biotechnology firm Oasmia launched a proposed class action lawsuit in New York federal court Monday, alleging the company actively concealed a number of deals involving entities owned by the biotech’s founder and a former board member. Investor Mark Mikhlin’s lawsuit alleges Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB provided false and misleading information to potential and active shareholders by failing to inform them about transactions between the company, Alceco International and Ardenia Investment LTD. Mikhlin said that while Oasmia went public in October 2015, information about the transactions, which allegedly totaled “millions of Swedish kronor,” did not come to light until...

