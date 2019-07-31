'Garden Variety' Atty Mistakes Are No Excuse, Court Says

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court reiterated Wednesday that "garden variety oversight" by attorneys is not a valid reason to extend the deadline for filing an appeal, allowing a jury verdict in favor of an injured delivery driver to stand. A three-judge Appeals Court panel said it had held since at least 2006 that in Massachusetts, excuses for failing to file an appeal before the deadline are meant for unique or extraordinary cases, not normal miscommunication between attorneys. These excuses would not extend to the current case, the court said, in which the trial attorneys and appellate attorney for the aerospace company Hansen...

