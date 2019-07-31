Deals Rumor Mill: Cofense, E8 Storage, SESAC

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Talks for BlackRock to buy a stake in cybersecurity firm Cofense have fallen through, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the investment manager’s talks with Pamplona Capital Management fell through earlier this week. The report comes after Cofense said in April that minority investor Pamplona would sell its stake in the firm following a roughly yearlong national security review into its $400 million takeover by a group of private equity buyers. According to the Journal’s report, Cofense and Pamplona are now facing fines for each day they don’t ink a deal to sell the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS