Perrigo Investors' Hostile Takeover Suit Survives Dismissal Bid

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday largely denied Perrigo Co.'s motion to dismiss claims that it misled investors to stave off a hostile takeover bid by pharmaceutical competitor Mylan NV in 2015. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo was not convinced by the drugmaker's argument that the investors offered contradictory theories about how Perrigo allegedly failed to disclose both decreased competition in the market due to alleged price-fixing and increased competition due to the accelerated approval of generic prescription drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "In light of the vast number of drug products Perrigo manufactures, the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS