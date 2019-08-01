UK Legal Sector Faces £3.5B Hit From No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (August 1, 2019, 4:44 PM BST) -- Britain's legal industry warned on Thursday that leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement would cut its volume of work by £3.5 billion ($4.2 billion), and urged the government to cut a deal to allow continued access to the EU market. The Law Society, the association representing and governing solicitors in England and Wales, said the sector would take a £3.5 billion hit in a no-deal Brexit — nearly 10% more than if Britain left the EU in an orderly way. The society called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put in place a Brexit deal that will enable solicitors...

