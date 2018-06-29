Caesars Beats Liability At 3rd Circ. On Pension Fund Claim

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday said Caesars Entertainment Corp. cannot be held liable for ending some contributions to a pension plan after closing an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino, because the company is still making such payments for work done at its three remaining casinos in the resort town. In a precedential opinion, a circuit panel affirmed a New Jersey federal court ruling last year that nixed an arbitration award finding that Caesars was on the hook for partial withdrawal liability payments to the multiemployer pension fund of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, whose members provided engineering work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS