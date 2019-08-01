Epstein Poaches Cross-Border Guru From Proskauer

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Health care and employment law firm Epstein Becker Green has bolstered its cross-border expertise, adding former Proskauer Rose LLP and Paul Hastings LLP international employment practice leader Erika C. Collins. Collins, who started at EBG as a member Thursday, joins from Proskauer, where she co-chaired the international labor and employment practice. Before that, she chaired Paul Hastings’ international employment practice, EBG said. Collins’ addition comes a few months after EBG launched a strategic alliance with Deloitte Legal. The partnership provides the accounting giant access to Epstein Becker’s large cadre of employment attorneys to provide legal services to clients where it cannot...

