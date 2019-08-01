Ex-Acting US AG Joins Graves Garrett, Political Firm

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker made his return to private practice and the Midwest on Thursday, snagging two new jobs at Graves Garrett LLC and public affairs firm Axiom Strategies, both based in Kansas City, Missouri, the companies announced. The Iowa native will use his leadership experience in the federal government to boost Graves Garrett's offerings, the firm said, although it did not specify what role he would be taking on or which practices he would be working with. The firm focuses on commercial and white collar litigation, compliance, internal investigations, and free speech and election law issues, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS