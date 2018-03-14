3rd Of 5 NY Docs Eyed For Taking Insys Kickbacks Cops Plea

Law360, New York (August 2, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan cancer doctor pled guilty Friday to taking $119,000 from Insys Therapeutics Inc. to prescribe its Subsys painkiller, becoming the third of five New York physicians charged with taking kickbacks in the form of speaker fees to admit guilt. Dialecti Voudouris, 48, copped to a count of conspiracy before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang. She faces a maximum prison sentence of five years at her sentencing, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 3 before U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood. Guidelines in her plea agreement call for a sentence in the range of four years. The Upper East Side doctor who...

