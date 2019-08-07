Insurers, Shipper Pause Fight Over Payout For Damaged Cars

Law360, London (August 7, 2019, 4:04 PM BST) -- A group of major insurers have temporarily put the brakes on efforts to recoup the damage to automobiles and equipment from the owner of a cargo ship that ran aground off England's south coast four years ago. AIG, Aviva and AXA have agreed with Höegh Autoliners Shipping Pte. Ltd. to wait half a year before restarting efforts to claw back money they were forced to pay out to companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., after the cargo ship rolled while hauling cars and mechanical equipment in 2015. The short one-page consent order handed down by Judge Robin Knowles on Aug. 1 did not give a...

