Husch Blackwell Sued Over Airplane Deal Gone South

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP and one of its partners were hit on Friday with a suit in Illinois federal court alleging that they conspired to disrupt the $57 million sale of a commercial passenger plane in order to allow a client to facilitate the sale instead, causing the whole transaction to fall apart. Aircraft sales and acquisition company Freestream Aircraft (Bermuda) Ltd. and Brinley Holdings Inc., a corporate entity registered in Panama, said that Husch Blackwell and partner Michael A. Cosby conspired with client John T. Dusek to disrupt the sale of an Airbus A319 plane by convincing the buyer to cancel...

