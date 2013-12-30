Mass. Tribe Says Town Won't Let It Safely Close Casino Site

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Native American tribe urged a federal court Friday to let it safely close the work site of a planned casino, arguing that the town of Aquinnah is preventing the tribe from pouring concrete to make sure no one is impaled by exposed rebar steel. The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head and the Aquinnah Wampanoag Gaming Corp. urged the court to modify an injunction against the tribe to let it shut down the work site in a way that satisfies industry practices and a state public safety law. "An untenable situation has unfolded wherein, at the town's insistence, the site...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS