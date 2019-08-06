'Students For Trump' Founder Cops To Legal Services Fraud

Law360, New York (August 6, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A 23-year-old Tennessee man who co-founded the “Students for Trump” political group while a college sophomore copped to a fraud conspiracy charge in Manhattan on Tuesday, after he was accused of mimicking profiles of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP partners and giving bogus advice. John Lambert told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni that he engaged in the illegal conduct from 2016 to 2018 while a student at Campbell University in North Carolina. He agreed not to appeal any sentence of less than 21 months and will forfeit $47,000. He faces a theoretical maximum sentence of 20 years in prison at...

