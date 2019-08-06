Trump Org. Rips Deal To Pay Cohen's Legal Fees As 'Made Up'

Law360, New York (August 6, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the Trump Organization on Tuesday urged a New York state judge to dismiss a suit brought by President Donald Trump's imprisoned former attorney Michael Cohen who claims he's contractually owed millions of dollars in legal fees and costs, saying no such deal exists. Cohen contends the Trump Organization agreed in July 2017 to pay his attorney fees and costs for investigations surrounding his representation of Trump and the organization, including special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Cohen's appearances before Congress. While the Trump Organization had initially covered Cohen's legal bills, those...

