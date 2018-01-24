Orchard Supply's $1.25M Wage Deal OK'd As Co. Mourned

Law360, San Jose (August 8, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved a $1.25 million deal that would resolve allegations the now-defunct hardware store chain Orchard Supply Company illegally misclassified assistant store managers, while also lamenting the local retailer's fate, noting "the community wept" when Orchard closed its doors. During a hearing in San Jose, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said the proposed settlement is "fair, reasonable and adequate," given that each class member would receive an average of about $6,272. The judge, who noted the now-defunct chain was headquartered about two miles down the road from the San Jose federal courthouse, described this...

