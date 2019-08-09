FCA Bans Former Adviser Over Film Investment Tax Scam

Law360, London (August 9, 2019, 4:43 PM BST) -- Britain's market watchdog has banned a former adviser who conspired to cheat the U.K.’s tax authority out of millions from working in financial services. Neil Williams-Denton, a former director at Greystone Financial Services Ltd., was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015, after being convicted of two charges of conspiracy to defraud HM Revenue & Customs by claiming income relief on the investment losses in several film productions in the early and mid-2000s. In a final notice published by the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday, the regulator said Williams-Denton is banned from carrying out any regulated activity, effective Aug. 8. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS