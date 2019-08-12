Directors Banned For 'Gross Abuse' Over Fake Invoice Sales

Law360, London (August 12, 2019, 1:21 PM BST) -- Three company directors have been banned from holding senior corporate posts for a total of 29 years after they dishonestly secured almost £1 million ($1.2 million) in credit by selling fake invoices in exchange for credit, the Insolvency Service said on Monday. The service, an agency of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, banned Marcus Grose and Dominic Worley from directing a company for 10 years each. The pair sold £550,000 of false invoices to factoring companies — firms that buy invoices from companies in exchange for credit — between 2015 and 2018 while employed by National Electrical Wholesale...

