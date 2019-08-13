Guns 'N' Rosé Ale Trademark Suit Headed To Settlement City

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Guns N' Roses is settling a trademark lawsuit the band filed against Oskar Blues Brewery over its Guns 'N' Rosé Ale, according to California federal court filings. Oskar Blues Brewery, whose corporate name is CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, has been in engaged in settlement discussions with the band since the suit was filed in May, the band said in its filings Monday. “On July 31, 2019, plaintiff and defendant reached an agreement in principle that resolves all claims asserted in, and will result in dismissal of the complaint,” the band said. “The parties are in the process of finalizing a written...

