Construction Co. Sues Broker After Insurance Falls Short

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 7:46 PM BST) -- A construction firm with a history of safety violations accused its broker of being negligent for not looking into the company's past issues, saying its insurer Amtrust refused to protect the company against a worker’s injury suit. Essex-based steel company F Brazil Reinforcements said in a newly public Aug. 6 claim that its broker, LLJ Associates, acted negligently when it advised F Brazil Reinforcement to take out an insurance policy that did not adequately protect it from a lawsuit brought by a worker injured on the job. The accident, which led to a £277,000 ($275,850) safety fine against the company, happened...

