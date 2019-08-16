Mozambique Sues French Businessman Over Bribery Claims

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 3:58 PM BST) -- Mozambique's attorney general has sued the founder of a shipbuilding company for fraud in London, accusing the billionaire executive of taking part in a $2 billion scheme involving Credit Suisse to cheat investors who bought the African country's debt. Mozambique’s government accused Lebanese-French billionaire Iskandar Safa of bribery and corruption in connection with state-backed loans issued to fund maritime projects, which prosecutors say were a front to divert $200 million for bribes and kickbacks. The country claimed that Safa, the chief executive of Abu Dhabi shipping company Privinvest Shipbuilding, conspired with Credit Suisse and high-ranking banking executives to bribe government officials....

