Hamilton Insurance Snaps Up Lloyd's Underwriter, Irish Firm

Law360, London (August 21, 2019, 3:26 PM BST) -- Bermuda-based Hamilton Insurance has said it has doubled its total premiums after completing its acquisition of a Lloyd’s of London underwriter and an Irish insurer from U.S. property and casualty insurer Liberty Mutual. Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. said on Tuesday that it has bought underwriter Pembroke Managing Agency Ltd., which manages a Lloyd’s of London syndicate, and Dublin-based Ironshore Europe DAC. Hamilton agreed to buy the businesses in March from Liberty Mutual Group Inc., which is based in the U.S. state of Massachusetts. Hamilton, which underwrites property and casualty risks in Bermuda and London through its subsidiaries, said the acquisitions have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS