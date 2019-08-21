Feds Look To DC Circ. To Revive Drug Pricing Rule

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services looked to the D.C. Circuit Wednesday hoping to overturn a federal judge's July decision vacating a federal regulation that would have mandated the disclosure of wholesale drug prices in television advertisements. The federal government filed a notice saying it was appealing U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's July 8 decision that set aside the wholesale acquisition cost disclosure rule, a ruling that came just a day before the controversial requirement was set to take effect. The judge's decision handed a win to three drugmakers that filed the suit: Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS